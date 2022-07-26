Police offer R250 000 for information on murder of Collins Chabane Mayor Moses Maluleke

Pretoria – Police in Limpopo are offering a reward of up to R250 000 for valuable information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of perpetrators of the murder of the mayor of the Collins Chabane local municipality, Moses Maluleke. The 56-year-old was gunned down at his home on Thursday last week. His 18-year-old son was also shot and wounded during the attack.

“According to information at the police disposal, three armed suspects entered the mayor’s home at Shikundu village under Saselamani policing area at about 7pm and demanded money. The suspects then shot the victims and fled the scene,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. The mayor died instantly, while his son sustained injuries and was taken to hospital for medical attention. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, who visited the crime scene on the night of the shooting, immediately assembled a task team to probe the incident.

Mojapelo said “intensive investigations” are under way. “Anyone with valuable information that can lead to the arrest and subsequent conviction of these perpetrators may contact the investigating team leaders Brigadier Chris Mabasa on 082 469 0739, Lieutenant-Colonel Ndou on 082 807 2666, Lieutenant-Colonel Boshomane 079 894 5501 and/or Sergeant Khosa on 073 616 9888,” the police said. “Alternatively, (people can contact) crime stop number 08600 10111 or the nearest police station or MySAPS App. Callers may opt to remain anonymous and any information received will be treated with strict confidentiality.”

On Monday, Pretoria News reported that devastated villagers and those close to Maluleke said they believed it was a politically motivated assassination, because of his strict leadership style and locking down of dodgy tenders. Vincent Sithole, who lives in Malamulele near where the incident happened, said crime in the area was getting worse. “Every day there is either a robbery or someone has been raped or beaten … This place has become scary. We are no longer safe.”

In November, heavily armed men stormed and robbed the local police station of rifles, pistols and ammunition, and some suspects are now standing trial. A prominent politician in the area, who refused to identify himself for fear of being targeted, told Pretoria News that Maluleke was a target because he was strict when it came to corruption. “The mayor had zero tolerance for corruption. He did not allow dodgy tenders to go through… there are a few tenders that he suspended due to maladministration. If it was a random robbery, why did they not take anything?” he asked.

