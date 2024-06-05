Police officer among 9 arrested after Mr Price robbery in Delmas

Christopher Buda Gauteng police have arrested nine people, including a police sergeant, after a bold robbery at a Mr Price store in Delmas.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, saw the allegeed perpetrators make off with a significant cache of cellphones and cash. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspects were tracked to a safe house in Springs, Ekurhuleni, where they were taken into custody. “Members from police crime intelligence received information about the suspects who had just committed a business breaking at a clothing store in Delmas and immediately activated the police from Highway Patrol Flexi Squad to intercept the suspects," said Masondo.

Upon arrival at the safe house, a confrontation ensued, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals. However, several others managed to evade capture. During the operation, law enforcement recovered an unlicensed firearm, burglary tools, as well as a portion of the stolen merchandise and cash.

Additionally, two vehicles believed to have been used in the commission of the crime were seized. The boldness of the robbery went further than just stealing, the suspects allegedly kidnapped the store manager. She was later released unharmed in Sundra Town.

Commenting on the operation, Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni commended the diligence and rapid response of the police officers involved. "Police will continue to get rid of rotten apples within its ranks as they dent the good work that is done by committed police officers on a daily basis," said Lieutenant General Mthombeni, expressing disappointment over the involvement of a police officer in the criminal activity. The arrested suspects are expected to face a litany of charges, including possession of suspected stolen property, possession of an unlicensed firearm, business burglary, and kidnapping.