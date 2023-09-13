Police officer arrested after victims lose teeth in vicious N11 assault, caught on camera

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer , stationed at the Newcastle South African Police Services (SAPS) detectives branch, has been arrested and charged following an assault on a group of men last month.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) national spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu said the assault took place on August 22 on the N11 in Newcastle.

“The arrest follows the surfacing of video footage, shared on social media, of police officers brutally assaulting and kicking about seven men who were lying down on their stomachs, at the side of road,” Raburabu said.

He said two victims have since lost some teeth, while others sustained bruises.