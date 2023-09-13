Police officer arrested after victims lose teeth in vicious N11 assault, caught on camera

A KwaZulu-Natal police officer, stationed at the Newcastle South African Police Services (SAPS) detectives branch, has been arrested and charged following an assault on a group of men last month.
Sergeant Sibusiso Xolani Kunene, 46, faces five counts of assault.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) national spokesperson, Robbie Raburabu said the assault took place on August 22 on the N11 in Newcastle.
“The arrest follows the surfacing of video footage, shared on social media, of police officers brutally assaulting and kicking about seven men who were lying down on their stomachs, at the side of road,” Raburabu said.
He said two victims have since lost some teeth, while others sustained bruises.
WATCH: This assault happened along the N11 near Newcastle in north-western KwaZulu-Natal. The men lying down are said to be from a local taxi association and they are accused of allegedly harassing hitchhikers and motorists. @IOL pic.twitter.com/39axjfJh1u— Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) August 22, 2023
“Ipid got together with a team to investigate the allegations. Kunene was arrested and has appeared in court on charges of assault,” Raburabu said in a statement.
He was released on bail and is due back in court on September 22.
He said there is a possibility of more arrests as investigations continue.
This year, close to 30 police officers have been arrested for crimes.
IOL