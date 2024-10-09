Police officer denied bail after fatally stabbing girlfriend in front of their children

A 42-year-old Gauteng police officer accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend, 27-year-old pharmacist Fezeka Ndlovu, in front of their young children has been denied bail. Constable Vincent Kekana, from Katlehong, appeared at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson, Phaladi Shuping, said Kekana allegedly stabbed Ndlovu several times on September 2, 2024. “It is alleged that Constable Kekana arrived home at around 9pm and had an altercation with his partner. He allegedly took out a knife and stabbed her several times in front of his two children aged seven and two years. “The seven-year-old ran outside to call the neighbours who ran into the house, apprehended Constable Kekana, and handed him over to the police. He was charged for murder and the case was investigated by Ipid,” said Shuping.

Shuping said Ndlovu was rushed to a nearby clinic but she was declared dead on arrival. According to Shuping, Kekana was denied him bail because he failed to advance any substantial and compelling reasons for his release. The matter was postponed to November 22, 2024 for further investigations.

In a recent incident on Tuesday, a man has shot himself to death in his vehicle after being cornered by police along the N1 freeway in Limpopo’s Waterberg District, following the fatal shooting of his partner. Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said police were alerted about the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old woman by her partner at Pongola in KwaZulu-Natal. The murder of the woman happened when the couple was travelling in a white Jeep.