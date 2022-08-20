Police officer driving marked SAPS vehicle hijacked in Eastern Cape

Pretoria - A manhunt has been launched by the police in Eastern Cape following an armed robbery of a marked police vehicle in the early hours of today, in the Engcobo area. Eastern Cape police spokesperson, Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said a lone police officer was hijacked at around 1am while he was coming from dropping a victim at hospital.

“According to the information, the police officer had attended a complaint of a person who was raped. As he was driving back from the medical institution where he had dropped the victim, he was accosted by unidentified suspects. “At gunpoint, the two suspects pulled him out and then drove off in the police vehicle,” said Kinana. The police officer escaped unhurt and called for assistance from the local police station. Backup soon arrived and rescued police officer.

“The police vehicle was later found abandoned in the nearby forest known as Sigidi. SAPS members are currently searching for the suspects in and around the local villages,” said Kinana. A case of armed robbery is under investigation. Before midday on Saturday, Kinana said no arrests had been made.

