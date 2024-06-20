Police officer granted bail for murder

A Western Cape police officer who has been charged with murder has been granted bail in the Tulbagh Magistrate’s Court. Sergeant Jonathan Waterboer, attached to the local Crime Prevention Unit (CPU) was arrested for the murder of 40-year-old Johannes Louw.

He was taken in by members of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid). The spokesperson for Ipid, Phaladi Shuping said the shooting incident took place on Friday, May 24. “The incident allegedly took place when the police tried to arrest a suspect, but he resisted arrest and Louw also intervened. The police left without effecting any arrest.

“They [the police] came back later with reinforcement and wanted to arrest both the suspect and Louw. Again, they refused, as they wanted to know why the police wanted to arrest them. “Sergeant Waterboer allegedly fired a shot that hit Louw in the abdominal area and he was declared dead at the scene,” Shuping said. The police watchdog said Waterboer was subsequently arrested on June 13 by its investigators.

He made his first appearance in court and he was granted R1,000 bail. The matter against Waterboer has been postponed until September 29, for further investigation. In a separate incident in the Eastern Cape, two police officers stationed at the Walmer SAPS have been charged with murder.

“It is alleged that on April 29, 2023, a 28-year-old man, driving a VW Polo, refused to stop at a roadblock and a high-speed chase ensued. “In the process, Sergeant Fezeka Puwe, 45, and Constable Ayanda Canon Nodolo, 30, from the Crime Prevention Unit, fired shots at the vehicle until it stopped. “When they opened the door, they found the deceased in the driver's seat, with his head on the steering wheel. The victim was declared dead on the scene,” Shuping said.

Sergeant Puwe and Constable Nodolo appeared in the Gqeberha Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder and were granted R1,000 bail. The case was postponed until July 29, for further investigations.