Police officer involved in hit-and-run with State vehicle in court

A police officer appeared in the George Magistrate’s Court in the Western Cape on charges of culpable homicide, attempted murder, and defeating the ends of justice after ramming into two children. Warrant Officer Zolani Jele, 46, was arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Friday, August 16.

The spokesperson for Ipid, Phaladi Shuping said the incident took place on Monday, July 29, at about 1.40pm. “It is alleged that two minors, aged three and four, were hit by a white Nissan Hardbody, while they were walking on Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Thembalethu, Western Cape, and the vehicle did not stop after the accident. The minors were transported to a hospital for treatment. Sadly, the four-year-old succumbed to his injuries. The three-year-old was treated and discharged from hospital,” Shuping said. It was later discovered that the vehicle in the hit-and-run was registered to the Thembalethu police station.

“Further investigation revealed that a 46-year-old Warrant Officer stationed at Thembalethu Detective Branch was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident. Ipid took over the investigation, and after consulting with the prosecutors, a warrant was issued for the arrest of the police officer,” Shuping said. Warrant Officer Jele made a brief appearance in court on Monday. The Western Cape spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Eric Ntabazalila confirmed his appearance.