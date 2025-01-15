Police officer killed in broad daylight on her way to work

A routine drive to work turned deadly for a North West police officer, Sergeant Fundiswa Motlhaoleng, 45, who was gunned down on Tuesday afternoon, January 14, at Randlespark, Klerksdorp. Motlhaoleng, who served with the Jouberton Visible Policing Unit, was shot in broad daylight while fully uniformed and driving her private vehicle when the attack occurred.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Sebata Makgwabone said preliminary reports indicate that unknown suspects were spotted fleeing the scene at a high speed in a black Volkswagen Polo with four occupants. "The incident took place on Taljaart Kruger street, Randlespark, where three empty cartridges and an ammunition were found. Motlhaoleng’s body was found with what appeared to be gunshot wounds on the jaw and hand," said Makgwabone. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) is leading the investigation, though no arrests have been made and the motive for the attack remains unclear.