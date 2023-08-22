Police officer testifies that she found a bullet projectile at Senzo Meyiwa crime scene a day after the murder

Lieutenant Colonel Thobeka Mhlahlo told the court that she was the one who discovered the much-discussed bullet projectile at the crime scene where Senzo Meyiwa was murdered. Mohlahlo testified at the murder trial of former Bafana Bafana captain in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday.

She is from the crime scene management unit and specialises in criminalistics and fingerprint expert. Her testimony confirmed what Warrant Officer Thabo Mosia had said during his time on the stand. Mosia was the first officer to be called on the night of the murder. He previously told the court that the bullet projectile was discovered only the next morning by Mohlahlo.

According to Mohlahlo, she investigated the crime scene with Mosia and Captain Zwane. She said that as they were inspecting the scene, they noticed that there was damage to the kitchen door. Upon further investigation, she was led to where the bullet lay on the kitchen counter, behind the glass jars. During cross-examination, advocate Sipho Ramosepele, who represents one of the five men accused of brutally gunning down Meyiwa, asked Mohlahlo why she looked where she found the bullet.

"Like I said, upon investigation, we could see the bullet had not exited the door, and as a result, we looked around the cupboard area. There were other items on the cupboard, but the bullet was found behind the glass jars,’’ she said. Mohlahlo said there were no blood stains on the bullet, the door, or the area where it was found. Meyiwa was killed while visiting his singer girlfriend, Kelly Khumalo, at her home in Vosloorus on October 26, 2014.

Mosai testified that he did not perform a gun residue test on any of the people who were in the house, this includes Kelly Khumalo and her younger sister, Zandile, their mother, Ntombi Khumalo (MaKhumalo), Longwe Twala, Meyiwa's friends, Mthokozisi Thwala and Tumelo Madlala, Kelly's then four-year-old son, Christian, and Thingo, her daughter with Meyiwa. The five accused in the Meyiwa murder trial are Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Mncube, Mthokoziseni Ziphozonke Maphisa, and Fisokuhle Nkani Ntuli. The trial continues.