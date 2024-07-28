Police officer wounded in shooting after heavily armed gang storm Phoenix jewellery shop

About 15 armed suspects in three vehicles reportedly stormed and robbed a jewellery business at the Phoenix Plaza in Kwazulu-Natal around 11am on Sunday. The suspects, armed with AK 47s and other pistols and rifles, plundered various stores.

This is according to security company, Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa). A car pursuit and gun fight erupted, and the heavily armed suspects managed to avoid arrest. “Rusa received multiple calls for assistance from the Community Policing Forum (CPF), shoppers and store owners. Reaction officers and police officers responding to the situation were attacked by the gunmen. A South African Police Service (SAPS) member and a civilian were shot by the fleeing suspects,” said the company. A bullet at the scene. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa Rusa said that several response vehicles including those of the police were damaged by the barrage of bullets from the suspects.

“A security officer was deprived of his firearm and a policeman and civilian were shot by the suspects during the robbery,” Rusa said. Rusa went on to say that its reaction officers arrived at the location and were immediately attacked. “Several private security response and police officers swiftly responded to the scene and came under fire.”