Police officers, a taxi driver, civil servant and spaza shop cashier bust for cash-in-transit heist where R8,000 coins were stolen

Four additional suspects, all members of the South African Police Service (SAPS), have appeared in a Mpumalanga court after they were arrested and added as co-accused linked to the August 11 cash-in-transit robbery where R8,000 in coins was stolen from a Fidelity truck. The arrest of the four came after police followed up on information regarding a SAPS Flying Squad vehicle that was transporting illegal firearms on August 17, at Malelane in Mpumalanga.

Spokesperson for the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the four additional suspects who appeared in court are members of the SAPS highway patrol police sergeants, listed as Collen Suprian Nonyane, 44, Sunday Peace Mashego, 39, Sibusiso Musa Vilakazi, 38, and Bhekinkosi Stanley Godi,aged 39. “The four accused were linked to a cash-in-transit robbery which took place in Malelane on 11, August 2023. During their arrest for possession of illegal firearms, one of the firearms was found to have been stolen from Malelane during the cash-in-transit robbery,” said Sekgotodi. Four police officers, a taxi driver, a civil servant and a cashier at a spaza have been remanded in custody after they were arrested for alleged links to a heist where R8,000 coins were stolen. Picture: Hawks Last week, three other men, taxi driver Mosa Bhekifa Ngwenyama, 30, a 24-year-old Malawian national, Ali Obi Ebrahim who is a spaza shop cashier, and 44-year-old Mfanasibili Lawrence Lubisi appeared in court after they were arrested for the same cash-in-transit robbery.

Three men Mosa Bhekifa Ngwenyama, Ali Obi Ebrahim and Mfanasibili Lawrence Lubisi have been arrested after a cash-in-transit heist were R8,000 in coins was stolen. Picture: Hawks The Hawks in Mpumalanga said Lubisi works as a messenger for the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development and is the homeowner at the premises where police seized several items, including two stolen vehicles, a Ford Ranger Wildtrak and a Mercedes-Benz ML350. On Wednesday, the seven accused men appeared and they were remanded in custody. The Tonga Magistrate’s Court postponed the case against the seven to Monday next week. Sekgotodi said more arrests are imminent.

Earlier, the Hawks in Mpumalanga said they have launched a manhunt to find an additional suspect linked to the August 11 cash-in-transit heist where a Fidelity armoured truck was heavily bombed, and the R8,000 in coins was stolen. Sekgotodi said 29-year-old Zola Martin Mnisi, of Swalala Trust in Mpumalanga is allegedly linked to the heist. “The suspect was linked to a cash-in-transit robbery which happened in Malelane on August 11,” said Sekgotodi.

On the day, Sekgotodi said an armoured Fidelity vehicle was travelling from Malelane, towards Tonga when it came under attack from armed assailants. “Approximately 15 kilometres from the N4, the armoured vehicle was rammed by a C-Class Mercedes-Benz. The armoured vehicle lost control and overturned. It was then bombed, and an undisclosed amount of money was stolen,” she said. The money was destined for a business operating in Tonga. After the incident, the Hawks said the money stolen from the crime scene was R8,000 in coins.