Police officers accused of taking R1000 bribe to destroy docket granted R500 bail

Rustenburg – Two police sergeants were arrested for soliciting a bribe of R1 000 in exchange for destroying a docket in Wolmaransstad, North West. Sergeant Orapeleng Sekane, and Sergeant Pogiso Chacha, both 42, worked as court orderlies at the Wolmaransstad Magistrate’s Court, were arrested by the Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit (ACIU) on Tuesday.

“The pair reportedly solicited R1 000 from a malicious damage to property accused on condition that they destroy the docket, which was registered in August 2021. “A notice to appear was eventually issued against the man after he failed to appear in court. “It was upon confrontation by one of the man's relatives on Monday, 30 January 2023, that the police officers decided to pay back the money.

“The matter was reported to the police and that culminated in the arrest of the pair during an undercover operation,“ North West police spokesperson, Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said. The two appeared in the Wolmaransstad Magistrate's Court and were released on a R500 bail each, they are also subjected to departmental investigations in terms of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Discipline Regulations. The case against them was postponed to March 3.

“The provincial commissioner (Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena) applauded the ACIU members for their swift response and reiterated that employees who lack integrity and dent the image of the service will not be tolerated," Mokgwabone said. In Limpopo, the Hawks said former police detective, Thabo Ezekiel Maputla, 53, was found guilty of corruption at the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday. Maputla will be sentenced on February 7.

“On 25 August 2014, Maputla who was a detective Warrant Officer at SAPS Westerburg contacted four suspects in a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm that he was investigating. “When the suspects arrived at Westernburg police station, Maputla told them they were under arrest, but they can pay R500 each for bail,” said Hawks spokesperson, Captain Matimba Maluleke. “The suspects paid a total of R2 000 to Maputla while they were still kept in the police holding cells.

“On the very same day, Maputla booked out one of the suspects for ‘investigation’ and they went to his house where he demanded a further R2 500 for bail from his wife.” Maputla was paid the R2 500 and they went back to the police station. When they arrived at the police station, he released all the four suspects and issued them with bail receipts of R500 each.