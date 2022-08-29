Police officers robbed, locked in back of van

Rustenburg - Two police officers were robbed of their service firearms and locked in the back of their bakkie in Wells Estate, Gqeberha, on Sunday, Eastern Cape police said. The officers were attending to a murder scene when they were robbed, allegedly by three armed men.

"It is alleged that at about 7.40am, SAPS Swartkops members were attending to a murder in Malinga Street in Wells Estate when the two officers were approached by three armed men. They were robbed of their firearms, cellphones and wallets. The members were then placed in the back of the police van and the suspects drove off with (them in) the police vehicle," Eastern Cape SAPS spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said. "While they were in Gijana Street in Wells Estate, the suspects stopped and allegedly hijacked another vehicle, a Renault. The driver was forced out of his vehicle and the suspects got into his vehicle and drove off, leaving the police vehicle behind with the members still in the back." The Renault was found abandoned further down the street.

She said two cases of armed robbery, two of vehicle hijacking, and one of kidnapping had been opened. She said that at about 10.30am on the same day a couple had been driving in 8th Avenue in Walmer when three armed men had suddenly tried to stop their vehicle, a VW Polo. The driver sped off to the Walmer police station. "SAPS Walmer immediately responded, with the complainant following behind. When the suspects, who were on foot, noticed the police vehicle, they boarded a taxi. The taxi was stopped and the suspects identified. The suspects were taken back to 8th Avenue, where they had been seen earlier that day.

"Three firearms (9mm pistols) were found lying along the pavement at different spots. The suspects, who are between 30 and 35 years old, are in custody. Two of the firearms belong to the police officers who were robbed in Wells Estate. Police have opened cases of attempted hijacking, as well as three cases of illegal possession of firearms." She said that, while police were still at the scene in Walmer, they received information about a murder in CJ Langenhoven Drive.

"It is alleged that three suspects approached the deceased’s vehicle on foot as he was driving his red Nissan Corsa bakkie up CJ Langenhoven Drive. Several shots were fired at the driver, who died at the scene. "A female passenger in the vehicle sustained a gunshot wound to her right leg. An infant in the vehicle did not sustain any injuries. “It is further alleged that the suspects got into a silver Toyota Yaris and sped off. The Yaris was found abandoned (at the intersection of) 6th Avenue and Lloyd Street in Walmer. Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened."

