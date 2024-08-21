Police on the hunt after two women are killed at a farm, one man in hospital with gunshot wounds

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo has launched a manhunt after discovering two female bodies and a man who was hospitalised following a shooting incident at a farm in the Sebayeng policing area near Mankweng. Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the two bodies were found on Tuesday.

“This is after police were alerted about a missing 45-year-old South African woman who disappeared after visiting the farm on Saturday, August 17. A search of the farm revealed the body of the missing woman and another body of a 35-year-old foreign national woman in an advanced stage of decomposition,” said Ledwaba. He said that further investigations found that both women had gunshot wounds and were visiting the farm with a 47-year-old foreign national man, who was also shot and was recuperating in the hospital. Ledwaba added: “The motive for the incident is unknown, and two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder have been registered. The identities of the deceased will be released in due course.”