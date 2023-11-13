Police on the hunt for five suspects who shot and killed two men at a hostel in KwaMashu, Durban

KwaZulu-Natal police are on the hunt for suspects who shot and killed two men in KwaMashu. The incident took place in the early hours on Saturday morning.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police in KwaMashu are searching for at least five suspects in connection with the murder of two men on Isivumelwano Road, KwaMashu Hostel in the early hours of Saturday morning. “Police responded to reports of a shooting and upon arrival, two bodies of men, aged 36 and 42, were found inside a shack with multiple gunshot wounds,” Netshiunda said. “The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage.”

At least four people were shot and killed at the men’s hostel in KwaMashu in recent weeks. In one of the incidents, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said the bodies of two males were found at Qhakaza area, KwaMashu Men's Hostel. The police said the victims were aged 20 and 30. “It is alleged that two bodies were found on the side of the road with multiple gunshot wounds on the body,” Gwala said at the time.

Gwala said it is believed the victims’ vehicle, firearm and cellphones were taken. In the other incident, two men were gunned down at a men’s hostel in Kholwa Road in KwaMashu. Gwala said it was alleged that an unknown suspect opened fire at two men who were outside a hostel room.