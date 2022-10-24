Police on the hunt for gunmen who killed four at a Florida tavern, residents allege turf war among Zim and Lesotho nationals

Pretoria – Police in Gauteng have launched a manhunt for suspects who shot and killed four people at an allegedly unlicensed tavern in Jerusalem informal settlement, Florida, west of Johannesburg. Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen Elias Mawela, had mobilised maximum resources to trace suspects responsible for a shooting incident which took place in the early hours of Sunday.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects came into the shebeen, they started shooting randomly and then fled. One of the deceased is alleged to be the owner of the unlicensed liquor outlet where the incident took place,” said Muridili. Muridili added that motive and circumstances surrounding the incident were unknown at this stage. However, residents who spoke to eNCA said the shooting was a result of rival groups fighting over territory in the illegal mining trade.

It is believed the shooters are Lesotho nationals who are fighting with Zimbabweans. Residents said this is not an isolated incident as there have reported several shootings in the area. “We are always calling police to attend these crime scenes. This is not the first time, I believe this is the fourth or fifth incident,’’ a resident told the broadcaster.

