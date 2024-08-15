Police on the hunt for meter taxi driver who is accused of rape

The South African Police Service (SAPS) are looking for a meter taxi driver suspected of being involved in a rape that happened on Monday, August 5, in Odendaalsrus, Free State.
Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said a 25-year-old woman had boarded the meter taxi at around 8.30pm when she was attacked, lost consciousness and realised later that she had been raped.
Thakeng said that while travelling, the driver informed the woman that he was going to take a different route to fetch his girlfriend.
It is suspected that this sudden change of direction is when the man put forth his plan to assault her.
“The taxi, a white Hyundai, parked alongside the road close to a farm in Odendaalsrus. The victim lost consciousness after an altercation with the suspect. When she regained consciousness, she realised that she had been raped,” said Thakeng.
The meter taxi driver responsible has not been identified at this time, and a rape case has been filed for additional investigation.
Anyone with information that can aid in identifying the suspected taxi driver is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Thabo Fonya of the Welkom Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit on 071 5284 811 or contact the Crime Stop number: 086 00 10111.
IOL