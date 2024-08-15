Police on the hunt for meter taxi driver who is accused of rape

The South African Police Service (SAPS) are looking for a meter taxi driver suspected of being involved in a rape that happened on Monday, August 5, in Odendaalsrus, Free State. Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said a 25-year-old woman had boarded the meter taxi at around 8.30pm when she was attacked, lost consciousness and realised later that she had been raped.

Thakeng said that while travelling, the driver informed the woman that he was going to take a different route to fetch his girlfriend. It is suspected that this sudden change of direction is when the man put forth his plan to assault her. “The taxi, a white Hyundai, parked alongside the road close to a farm in Odendaalsrus. The victim lost consciousness after an altercation with the suspect. When she regained consciousness, she realised that she had been raped,” said Thakeng.