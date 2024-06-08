Police on the hunt for missing Durban cop

Police are searching for a 40-year-old SAPS sergeant who has been missing since June 2, 2024. According to police, Sergeant Saxon Lutchman, stationed at SAPS Durban Harbour Cargo Control, was last seen around midday when he left his home in Shallcross, Chatsworth.

Providing a description of Lutchman, KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “He is light in complexion and well build. He was last seen wearing a black tracksuit pants, white t-shirt and black shoes.” Ngcobo said the vehicle Lutchman was driving was discovered abandoned at the Corner of Wesley and Cliffview Road in Bellair on June 4, 2024. “All of his belongings were intact in the vehicle.”

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Sergeant Duma on 0314514233 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. This week in another incident in the Eastern Cape, the body of a missing 24-year-old woman was found buried in a shallow grave in Fort Beaufort. Zintle Takane, was last seen on May 31, 2024 jumping into her boyfriend’s white Mercedes Benz.

Police said that was the last time anyone had seen or heard from her. “Her boyfriend could also not be traced for any information concerning her whereabouts,” said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa. He said one person was arrested and expected to appear in the Fort Beaufort Magistrate’s Court on Friday.