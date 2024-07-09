Police on the hunt for suspect who raped a 15-year-old girl

Police at Musina in Limpopo are investigating the rape case of a 15-year-old girl on Saturday, July 7, in the Matswale area, Phase 9, at 7pm. The South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said according to reports, the victim was at home when she told her older sister that she was going to play with other children at her grandmother’s house.

“The victim left home but did not return in time, and her sister decided to check at her grandmother’s house but was told that she never arrived. She continued to look for the victim until she came back and found the victim at her grandmother’s house. “The victim informed them that while walking, she met a male suspect who allegedly grabbed and forcefully took the victim to an empty house and raped her,” Ledwaba. He indicated that following the incident, the girl was released and she returned to her grandmother’s house, where she informed her family about the rape. The incident was promptly reported to the police, who launched a rape investigation.

A manhunt has been initiated to apprehend the suspect. Police have called on anyone with information that can assist with investigations to contact Musina CSC at 071 481 4213, crime stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station, or My SAPS App. In a similar case in April of 2024, another 15-year-old girl who was abducted in Tzaneen in the early hours of the morning and gang raped by four men.