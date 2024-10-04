Police on the hunt for unknown ATM bombing suspects

The hunt is on for unknown suspects in Limpopo following the bombing of two ATMs, one of them in the shops of Levubu. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, a spokesperson for the South African Police Service (SAPS), pointed out that the acting provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Samuel Manala, has directed police to use all available resources to track down the group of unknown suspects who bombed two ATMs early Thursday, October 3.

Based on reports, the security personnel on duty were stunned by an explosion at the marketplace. As security approached the site, gunshots rang out. The security personnel then summoned the police as backup. “The police immediately rushed to the scene and upon their arrival, they checked the area and found that two ATMs were blasted. The suspects had already vanished,” said Ledwaba. He added that at this point it is unclear whether or not any cash money was stolen. Police have opened a case of malicious damage to property for further investigation.

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects can contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Khazamula Chabalala, at 071 389 5923, the Crime Stop line at 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or the MySAPS app. The police investigations are still ongoing. In June authorities responded to ATM bombing in Pretoria, Gauteng and allegedly took some money from the scene. The three police officers were only identified as Captain Lephalala, 47, Warrant Officer Ngwenya, 33, and Sergeant Sithole, 37.