Police operation seizes a R3.3 million haul of abalone in the Eastern Cape

Police in the Eastern Cape have been lauded after they managed to seize abalone worth R3.3 million. The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said the abalone was seized during a multidisciplinary operation last week.

“For the period between June 24 to June 30, police in partnership with other law enforcement agencies arrested a total of 824 suspects for crimes ranging from contravention of the Marine Living Resources Act (possession and transportation of abalone) to dealing in illicit drugs. “For the same period, a total of 58,989 disruptive operations were conducted from Shanela to Paseka operations. “Operation Paseka confiscated abalone units valued R3.3 million, a total of 16 unlicensed firearms were seized, and 11 motorists were nabbed for drunk driving,” Mawisa said.

The acting provincial commissioner of the Eastern Cape, Major General Zithulele Dladla, commended the work of all the law enforcement agencies from traffic officers to officials from the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment for the sterling work that led to the recovery of abalone units. Dladla also lauded the foot soldiers for their efforts and in ensuring the safety and security of communities, and simultaneously the protection of endangered species. “Operation Shanela is gaining momentum and criminals were not given the space to carry out their devious deed,” Dladla said.