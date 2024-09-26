Police probe arson link after more than 50 cars burnt in Phoenix scrapyard blaze

The South African Police Service have confirmed a case of arson is under investigation following a massive blaze at a scrapyard in Phoenix in the early hours of Thursday morning. Residents took to social media to express their shock and concern at being woken up by the loud bangs and explosion-like sounds in the early parts of the morning.

IOL reported that more than 50 cars caught fire, as well as other property housed at the scrapyard in Canehaven Drive, in Phoenix north of Durban. “Police are investigating a case of arson following an incident in which a property was allegedly set alight by unknown people on Thursday. The motive is unknown,” SAPS spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said. Gareth Naidoo of KZN VIP Security said response teams were alerted to the fire and dispatched to the area, along with members from eThekwini Fire Department.