Police probe double murder after two men found burnt to death in a car in Germiston

Gauteng police are probing a double murder after two men were found burnt to death in a car in Germiston in Gauteng on Wednesday afternoon. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the police are investigating murder cases after two people were fatally shot by unknown suspects and the vehicle they were inside, set alight.

The incident took place on October 2, 2024 at around 3pm in Primrose in the Makausi informal settlement. “The victims are not yet identified and the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage pending police investigations.” Ekurhuleni Emergency Services spokesperson William Tladi said emergency services responded to reports of multiple gunshots at the corner of Pretoria and Memosa roads in Primrose just before 3pm.

“On arrival, a sedan vehicle was well alight and after extinguishing the blaze, two male adult bodies were found inside the wreckage.” Police have urged anyone with information that can assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stop Line at 08600 10111. SAPS reminded citizens that all information received would be treated as strictly confidential.

In another incident, a KZN man is currently on trial for allegedly torching his fiancée alive in their Phoenix flat. Shaun Naicker has been charged with the murder of Jackie Naidoo in May 2022. The Daily News reported that the State allegedly that Naicker used an accelerant to start the fire.