Police probe mass shooting in Delft, the second in less than two weeks

Cape Town police on Thursday said they were probing a shooting incident in Delft where three men were gunned down. The incident took place after 8pm in Voorbrug on Wednesday night when three gunmen opened fired at a house in Eendrag Crescent.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Andrè Traut said three men, aged between 28 and 36, were killed. “SAPS detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of three men aged between 28 and 36, and the attempted murder of two men whose ages are yet to be determined last night in Delft,” Traut said. “At around 8.25pm three unknown gunmen opened fire at the victims at a residence in Eendrag Crescent in Voorbrug before fleeing the scene empty-handed. While the suspects are being sought, detectives are looking at all possibilities to determine a motive for the attack,” he said.

Western Cape MEC for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen said this latest shooting incident is another demonstration of how critical it is to find various and alternative ways of addressing murders in the Delft area. “This latest shooting incident is another demonstration of how critical it is to find various and alternative ways of addressing murders in the Delft area. This is the second mass shooting incident in the area in less than two weeks after four people were fatally shot at the end of July. “As the Western Cape Government (WCG), we have already ensured additional LEAP boots on the ground, with a further 68 officers being deployed since July 1. The area now has 141 LEAP officers, which is the biggest deployment in a single area.