Police probe shooting after nine-year-old boy struck in the head

Police in Cape Town have launched an investigation after a young boy was shot on Sunday on the Cape Flats. A nine-year-old boy was struck in the head by a bullet just before 1pm on Sunday, July 9.

The provincial police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk confirmed an attempted murder case is being investigated. “Manenberg SAPS has opened an attempted murder case for investigation following an incident in Towerkop, Manenberg on Sunday at about 12.30pm, where a nine-year-old boy sustained a gunshot wound to the head. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown at this stage and form part of the investigation. The child was rushed to a nearby hospital for an emergency procedure,” he said.

On Sunday, gruesome videos of the boy laying on the sidewalk were spread across social media as residents in the area rushed to get him assistance. It is unclear whether the shooting was gang-related at this stage. Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Crime Stop at 086 001 0111.

In recent days, shots have been ringing out in Manenberg and Hanover Park, believed to be rival gangs at war. Last week, five women, aged 32, 35, 50, 60, and 75-years-old were shot in Hanover Park while socialising. Two women, aged 60 and 75 died.

The 75-year-old woman died at the scene, while the 60-year-old woman who sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, died in hospital. Police are investigating two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder. At the time of the shooting, Western Cape member of executive council (MEC) for Police Oversight and Community Safety, Reagen Allen condemn the shooting.