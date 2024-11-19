Police propose another alcohol curfew during the festive season and a clampdown on noise

Police in Limpopo are mulling the re-introduction of a curfew on the sale and distribution of alcohol across the province, in a bid to curb crime. Last year, IOL reported that existing liquor traders in Limpopo who were fighting the implementation of the provincial Liquor Act were given a temporary reprieve by the High Court in Polokwane.

The disgruntled liquor traders in the province had approached the high court to challenge the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism’s implementation of the Liquor Act no 5 of 2009 as well as its associated regulations. The curfew was later lifted by the High Court in Polokwane. SAPS in Limpopo is proposing that liquor outlets be closed at midnight during the festive season to curb crime. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/Independent Media On Tuesday, deputy provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers said that liquor curfew saved a lot of lives.

“We all know that liquor is one of the major contributing factors to crime and we have seen last year during the curfew, when we forced liquor outlets to close earlier, we save a lot of lives and also we could see that crime was decreasing during that time,” Scheepers said in an interview with broadcaster Newzroom Afrika. He said alcohol was not the problem, but the way people behave after consuming liquor. “I think we must be clear, it’s not alcohol itself that is the problem. It is the way people behave when they use alcohol. If people can be drinking responsibly and taking responsibility for themselves and their friends, I foresee that we can have a festive season where everybody can enjoy,” he said.

“I am concerned that we have seen a trend that in this province, come December, January we are having a lot of funerals because people are not drinking responsibly. That responsibility starts with me and you, but there is also a responsibility on the liquor outlets, those who are selling, to make sure that they put all measures in place to prevent these crimes from happening at their premises.” SAPS in Limpopo is proposing that liquor outlets be closed at midnight during the festive season to curb crime. File Picture He said the provincial police have had a meeting with liquour traders, deliberating on the amendments to the Limpopo liquour regulations. SAPS in Limpopo wants the closing times for liquor outlets to be adjusted, particularly during the festive season, to an earlier time.