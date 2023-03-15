Police recover firearms and stolen vehicles in Willowvale, suspects arrested

Cape Town - Mthatha Tactical Response Unit and Queenstown Vehicle Theft Unit recovered four vehicles that were reported stolen, a firearm and ammunition, and arrested one suspect for possession of stolen property in Willowvale early on Monday morning. The disruptive-intelligence-driven team comprised the Hawks Cash-In-Transit (CIT) Task Team, Mthatha Tactical Response Unit, National Intervention Unit, Mthatha Local Criminal Record Centre members and Queenstown Vehicle Theft Unit .

Police spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said that on Monday the teams from Mthatha followed up on information received about suspects in Willowvale who were reportedly involved in CIT robberies in possession of stolen vehicles and also in possession of unlicensed firearms. Mgolodela said the members went to one of the suspects in Bhojeni Location, where they recovered three stolen vehicles, one being a truck that was reported stolen in Wentworth, KwaZulu-Natal. “Two more vehicles, both Nissan Navara bakkies, all reported stolen as confirmed by the vehicle theft unit in Queenstown. A licensed firearm was also seized from the suspect for further investigations and a suspect was arrested,” Mgolodela said.

Mgolodela added that other members went to Ncedane Location looking for another suspect. Upon arrival at the suspect’s residence, they found no one, but they managed to gain entry into the garage, where a white Isuzu bakkie was found, notably with bullet hole on the left fender. “The vehicle was also reported to have been stolen in Mthatha in November 2022. Upon further search, a magazine with 35 live rounds of ammunition of a rifle were found,” Mgolodela said. Mgolodela further said that the on following day, at about 4am, DPCI CIT Task Team and National Intervention Unit followed another lead to the residences of two suspects in a block of flats in Mthatha. The suspects were reported to be in possession of unlicensed firearms and were alleged to be involved in car hijackings.

“At the residence of a 30-year-old suspect an unlicensed 9mm pistol with its serial number filed off and 15 rounds of ammunition were seized and the suspect arrested. “Further search was conducted in the residence of another 25-year-old suspect and live ammunition was seized and the suspect was also arrested. “The team proceeded to another unoccupied room where several items, including a police hand radio and other items, were seized,” Mgolodela added.