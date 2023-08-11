Police recover over R195,000 worth of stolen alcohol in Musina

Limpopo police have recovered R195,000 worth of alcohol and a trailer that was hijacked along Pondrift Road to Musina on Wednesday. It is alleged that the victim was with his two friends, driving in a white Toyota bakkie with a loaded trailer, when their vehicle was blocked by a group of unknown armed men.

The suspects pointed at victims with firearms and drove with them into the bushes; Some of the suspects left their friends with the victims behind, while others drove in the victim's bakkie and fled the scene. “After a while, the suspects returned with the victim's vehicle without a trailer. They handed him the vehicle with car keys, and then they all fled,” police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said. “The victims notified the police about the incident and opened cases of kidnapping, carjacking, and robbery with firearms,” Ledwaba said.

Police: SAPS On Thursday, at about 12pm, members who were on Operation Kukula received information from Crime Intelligence that the hijacked trailer that was spotted. “Leads were immediately followed up, and the trailer loaded with alcohol was found hidden at an old, unused RDP house at Ext 14 Matswale in Musina. The victim was informed about the recovery of the goods, taken to the scene, where he identified the trailer as still loaded with alcohol. A manhunt for the suspects is under way,” Ledwaba said. The Provincial Commissioner of SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, asked that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the suspects involved contact Musina SAPS Acting Detective Commander Captain Fumulani Ragimana at 0825657889 or Crime Stop number 0860010111 alternatively, report it to the nearest Police Station or share it on MySAPS App.