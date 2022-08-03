Police release identikits of alleged Northern Cape rapists

Cape Town – South Africa has seen a bloody start to Women’s Month and this has been no different in the Northern Cape. Police are seeking assistance from the public in tracing suspects alleged to have raped a woman on Sunday on a soccer field in Pink Compound, Aheit near Kakamas.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to the provincial police spokesperson, Captain CJ Prins, the 40-year-old victim was attacked at about 3am when she was hiding from her abusive partner. “While she was hiding she was approached by two unknown males who each forcefully raped her at knifepoint. They fled when approached by other persons. “An identikit was compiled for both suspects and are described as being approximately 1.6m tall, one slender and one chubby built. They both spoke Tswana to the victim.

“One was wearing a brown coat and the other one was dressed in a white track top and brown trousers. Both wore a black beanie,” Prins said. Police have urged anyone who is able to identify the suspects to contact Captain Vrede Myburgh on 060 984 3529 or Sergeant Zelda Mohutsiwa on 079 697 7836 from the Kakamas Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS) Unit. Tip-offs can be made anonymously and all information will be treated in the strictest confidence.

Story continues below Advertisement