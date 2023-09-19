Independent Online
Independent Online | News
Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Police release identities of five people killed at alleged Eastern Cape drug den

Police release victims killed at an alleged drug den in the Eastern Cape. File image

Published 58m ago

Eastern Cape police have released the identities of the five people who were gunned down in a mass shooting in Gqeberha just before midnight on Sunday.

The victims have been identified as Damiel Cornellissen, 42, Amber van den Berg, 37, Shariff Guttie, 42, Ismaaêel van Breda, 29 and 22-year-old Jade Jantjies.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, it is alleged that at about 11.50pm, an unknown number of gunmen wearing balaclavas entered a yard in Koedoe Street in the Gelvandale area.

“They proceeded to the outbuilding at the back of the house. Shots were fired from the outside before the gunmen entered.”

Five people died on scene.

Naidu said the house was an alleged drug post.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene has immediately ordered the Provincial Organised Crime Investigation (Anti-Gang Unit) to hunt down the perpetrators.

Five counts of murders are being investigated.

“The motive for the murders are unclear at this stage and police will be pursuing every possible avenue to identify and apprehend the perpetrators,” said Naidu.

IOL News

