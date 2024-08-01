Police rescue kidnapped businessman, recover R300 million worth of drugs in raid

Law enforcement agencies in Gauteng have rescued a kidnapped businessman and recovered R300 million worth of drugs following a raid. National South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said that eight kidnappers, including three Tanzanian nationals, have since been arrested in the operation late on Wednesday.

Mathe said the man had been kidnapped outside a mosque in Helderkruin in Roodepoort, last month. “He was rescued at a house in Lenasia on Wednesday. The SAPS anti- kidnapping task team has been working on the case and arrested the first two suspects last week,” Mathe said.

Police recovered drugs valued at R300 million during a recent raid. Picture: SAPS Police recovered drugs valued at R300 million during a recent raid. Picture: SAPS She said on Wednesday, acting on intelligence, a multidisciplinary team went to a hotel in East Gate and two apartments in the Fourways area where they arrested six suspects and seized drugs, believed to be crystal meth, valued at around R300 million.

SAPS national commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, deputy national commissioner for crime detection, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, and provincial SAPS commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni, visited the scene where they commended police on their efforts. Police management at the raid. Picture: SAPS

“Well done to the team. Our men and women in blue remain hard at work in taking down syndicates involved in dealing and the trafficking of drugs,” Masemola said. “Commendable progress has been registered in recent weeks and we owe those successes to our dedicated police officers and our partners in crime including, private security. We will continue to come after those who are involved in the illicit trade of drug trafficking.” On Thursday, Masemola is expected to give an update to the media on various projects and successes by police in recent weeks.