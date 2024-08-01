Police rescue kidnapped Chinese national after R350,000 ransom was paid

In the early hours of Thursday morning police rescued a Chinese national who was kidnapped over the weekend. The victim was kidnapped in Qonce (King William’s Town) on Saturday, July 27.

According to Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa, members attached to East London Detectives K9 unit received information that led them to a house in Mooiplaas, just outside East London. “The information led police officers to a house of a taxi owner in Palana Location. “When police approached the house and entered, the Chinese national was found in the house unharmed.”

Police said following the kidnapping, a ransom of R350,000 was demanded and paid by the victim's brother. “The victim's brother has subsequently also been kidnapped and has not yet been found or released. “The police investigation is under way and the arrest of more suspects are imminent.”

Mawisa said upon searching the property, police recovered a shotgun, 11 boxes of ammunition, a safe and suspected stolen property. The three men, aged between 28 and 36, who were arrested have been charged with kidnapping, possession of a unlicensed firearm and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property. “They will appear at East London Magistrate’s Court soon.”