Police rubbish ‘false and misleading’ social media messages against Basotho

Pretoria – Police in Gauteng have “noted with concern” the numerous messages circulating on social media platforms alleging that the Kagiso Mall in the West Rand was attacked by Basotho nationals. In a statement, the police in Gauteng said the messages were untrue and misleading.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We will like to put it into perspective that those videos and messages are not true and misleading to community members. What rather happened, is that on Tuesday, July 12 at about 11:30, four suspects wearing balaclavas, one armed with a firearm robbed a Pep Cell shop in Kagiso Mall,” the police said. The unidentified suspects made off with cellphones worth approximately R50 000 and an undisclosed amount of cash. #sapsGP The Management of the police in Gauteng has noted with concern the fake and misleading messages circulating on social media about Kagiso Mall in the West Rand being under attack by the Basotho Nationals. MLhttps://t.co/rD9m1wiZVn pic.twitter.com/dbRddwBOeY — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 13, 2022

Shots were not fired, and police said no injuries were reported. “Members of the public are cautioned to refrain from recirculating these messages as they are sending unnecessary panic to other people. The public is urged to use social media in a responsible manner and not spread unconfirmed information,” the police added. “It is further requested that anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation of this case to report to the police on the crime stop hotline at 08600 10111 or anonymously via My SAPS App. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.”

Story continues below Advertisement

There are several prejudicial messages circulating on social media since the attack at a Soweto tavern were 16 people died. IOL