Police say five suspects killed in Cato Crest shoot-out were wanted for string of crimes

Five suspects have been killed following a shoot-out with police in Cato Crest, in Durban, on Tuesday night. Police said the men were linked to a string of murders and crimes.

“A multidisciplinary team, comprising of members from various police units in KwaZulu-Natal was tracking and tracing the suspects when they collected intelligence about their whereabouts,” said South African Police Service (SAPS) spokesperson in KwaZulu-Natal, Colonel Robert Netshiunda. He said that officers cornered the suspects at a rented double-storey flat in Standard Road in Cato Crest. “When police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire towards the law enforcement officers through the windows,” Netshiunda said.

“A shoot-out ensued and after the ceasefire, five suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. An AK47 assault rifle, three handguns and drugs were found in the possession of the suspects.” The premises where five suspects were killed following a shoot-out with police. Picture: SAPS He said the suspects had been positively linked with four counts of murder, 13 cases of business robbery and another case of carjacking which were committed in the Cato Manor and Durban Central policing precincts. “No police officer was injured during the shoot-out,” Netshiunda said.

This brings to 14, the total number of wanted suspects shot dead by KZN SAPS. Provincial police commissioner previously issued a stern warning to criminals who shoot at police, that SAPS will not back down. “They will stamp the authority of the State to that the lives of police officers are preserved and also to ensure that the residents of KZN are protected from hardened criminals who do not hesitate to spill the blood,” KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi said.