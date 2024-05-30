Police search for armed suspects after four gunned down in KwaZulu-Natal shootings

KwaZulu-Natal police are appealing to the public to help trace suspects wanted for the murders of three people in Muden, in the KZN Midlands. The trio were shot dead during an ambush at a homestead Muden’s Esihlabeni area. They had just returned from voting when they were they came under fire.

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, explained that the three other people escaped unharmed. "Reports at this stage indicate that three men and three women had just voted and went to a nearby homestead which doubles up as a spaza shop, when they were there allegedly ambushed by the suspects. “All three men, aged 22, 24 and 25-years-old, were declared dead at the scene, one woman was injured and rushed to hospital whereas the other two women escaped unharmed,” he said.

Netshiunda added that the vehicle in which the victims were travelling in, had been reported stolen in Gauteng. Meanwhile, Wartburg police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder after a 40-year-old man was shot and killed inside a vehicle, not far from a voting station at Swayimana High School on Wednesday evening. “The deceased was seated inside his vehicle with another man when a white Polo parked in front of them and a man got out, allegedly armed with a rifle and fired shots. One occupant of the vehicle was declared deceased at the scene whilst the other one managed to escape unharmed,” Netshiunda said.