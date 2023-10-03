Police are searching for a 13-year-old Gqeberha teenager last seen at a “pens down” party at the weekend. Provincial police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said Aseza Mnqokoyi from Motherwell attended a ‘pens down’ party at a tavern in NU 10 Motherwell on Saturday.

“She never returned home, and her family reported her missing on Monday at SAPS Motherwell. “Efforts made by the family to locate her were in vain.” Police are appealing to anyone who can assist to urgently contact Detective warrant officer Riaan Smith on 071 352 5094, Crime Stop 08600 10111, or their nearest police station.

In another unrelated incident, police are still searching for a 76-year-old woman who has been missing for over a year. Lydia van Wyk went missing while visiting her daughter in Sutherland, in the Northern Cape. Police said at the time of her disappearance, she was wearing a brown dress. She is 1.5 metres tall, of slender build, has grey hair, and speaks Afrikaans.