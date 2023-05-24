Police search for KZN prison warder who has been missing since March

Durban - Police have appealed to members of the public for information which could lead to finding a prison official who has been missing since March. Police said Dalington Paseka Sehloho, 52, was last seen leaving his rented home at the Inverness Farm New Stands in Osizweni on March 31.

KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Sehloho worked as a prison warder at Ekuseni Correctional Services in Newcastle. “He was reported missing by his supervisor after he failed to pitch for work for several days and a search at his home yielded negative results.” Ngcobo said the last time Sehloho was seen he was driving out in his white NP200 Nissan bakkie with registration number KHD494 NW.

“He was wearing a navy blue jacket with a white and navy blue shirt.” Police have urged anyone with information of his whereabouts to contact Captain Sibeko on 0795000505 or (034)4778013 alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. In another missing case incident, a Cape Town mother is pleading for the safe return of her toddler daughter.

IOL reported that the child was kidnapped by her father and his mother and confirmed her to be in KZN. Anesha Adams, 23, from Kraaifontein, told IOL she last saw her 2-year-old daughter, Crystelda Dernice Oliver, on May 14, after she dropped her at her father’s place in Highbury Park in Kuilsriver. Anyone with information may contact police or the Western Cape Missing Persons Unit at 071 639 8344/061 494 2032.