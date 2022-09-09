Police search for missing Newcastle woman, whose car was found in a ditch

Durban – Police are searching for a 61-year-old Newcastle woman who was reported missing on Monday.
Sandie Cynthia Mtshali who lives in Arbor Park was last seen on September 5.
Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Mtshali’s vehicle was later found abandoned in a ditch at Ingogo.
Police have appealed to anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact Detective Sergeant S P Mngomezulu 072 133 3910 / 034 314 6207 or Crime stop on 08600 10111.
In a separate incident last week, the bodies of two toddlers who went missing from their home in Ogengele, in Mtubatuba where found floating in the uMvuzane River.
The children were identified as 2-year-old Simikahle Asiphile Siyaya and 3-year-old Seluleko Amukelani Ngema.
IOL