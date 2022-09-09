Police search for missing Newcastle woman, whose car was found in a ditch

Sandie Cynthia Mtshali who lives in Arbor Park was last seen on September 5.

Durban – Police are searching for a 61-year-old Newcastle woman who was reported missing on Monday.

Police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said Mtshali’s vehicle was later found abandoned in a ditch at Ingogo.

Police have appealed to anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact Detective Sergeant S P Mngomezulu 072 133 3910 / 034 314 6207 or Crime stop on 08600 10111.

In a separate incident last week, the bodies of two toddlers who went missing from their home in Ogengele, in Mtubatuba where found floating in the uMvuzane River.