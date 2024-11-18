Police searching for 16-year-old mom who left her newborn in Bloemfontein hospital

Free State police are searching for a 16-year-old mother who abandoned her newborn baby boy at a hospital in Bloemfontein. Provincial spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said the baby was found abandoned in one of the empty wards at a hospital in Mangaung.

“On Tuesday, 30 October 2024, at about 2pm, a social worker arrived at the hospital and while walking through the neonatal ward, she found an abandoned new born baby boy in one of the empty wards. It was discovered that the child belongs to a 16-year-old mother who gave birth and was discharged on the same day,” said Kareli. After the baby was discovered, Kareli said Mangaung police were called to the scene and a case of child neglect was opened for further investigation. Kareli said the case was handed over to Sergeant Nthabiseng Ranthako of the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit, who attempted to confirm the addresses of the parents but with no luck.

“Anyone who might assist the police in the investigation is requested to contact Sergeant Ranthako on 0764567717. Members of the public are encouraged to report any criminal activities through the MySAPS App or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111,” added Kareli. In KwaZulu-Natal, emergency workers responded to a reports where a newborn baby and a foetus have been found dumped. ALS Paramedics responded to a report of a foetus found in a bin on JB Marks Roads in Glenwood on Monday morning.

Spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they were called by local security companies to a foetus found in a rubbish bin just after 9am. “Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do and the foetus was declared deceased.” He said it is alleged that people digging through the bin made the horrific discovery and alerted authorities.

“SAPS were called to the scene and will be investigating further.” In another incident, the body of a newborn baby boy was found in a bush in Bulbul Drive in Silverglen in Chatsworth on Sunday afternoon. Amawele Emergency Services said the body of the newborn with the umbilical cord still attached was discovered by a passer-by.