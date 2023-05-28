Police seek help after EFF councillor is brutally murdered at his home in Limpopo

Pretoria - Police in Limpopo have established “a high-level task team” of investigators to track down perpetrators after a well-known community leader who was also an EFF councillor was fatally shot at his home in Ga-Botha village. Councillor Jonas Lebitsi Mpye, aged 46, was brutally murdered on Thursday night and his body was only discovered the following day, according to police spokesperson in Limpopo, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The 46-year-old Jonas Lebitsi Mpye, was shot and killed on Thursday evening at his home and his body was discovered the following day at about 7am,” said Ledwaba. “Police were alerted about the incident by community members and upon arrival, they found the deceased lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to his neck. “According to reports, a gunshot was heard on Thursday night at about 9pm but nobody saw what happened,” Ledwaba added.

He said following “extensive” investigations by the police, Mpye’s Ford ranger bakkie was later recovered. The vehicle was found hidden in bushes, in a nearby village. Ledwaba said Mpye was a community leader and a member of the local municipality, as a PR councillor. Following the brutal murder, SAPS management in Limpopo represented by deputy provincial commissioner responsible for crime detection, Major General Samuel Manala joined by district commissioner, Major General Lehabe-Metsi visited the scene of crime.