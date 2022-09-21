Police seek help in finding missing Chatsworth teenager

Durban – KwaZulu-Natal police are seeking help in finding a 16-year-old girl who has been missing for almost a week. According to police, Tatum Naidoo was last seen by her mother on September 15 when she left her home in Croftdene to go to a local tuckshop.

She was last seen wearing grey leggings, a top and takkies. The Chatsworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit is appealing to anyone with information of Tatum’s whereabouts to contact Detective Sergeant Naicker at 031 451 4370 or Crime stop at 08600 10111. In a separate incident, a 61-year-old Newcastle woman was found dead 5 days after she went missing.

Sandie Cynthia Mtshali was last seen at her Arbor Park home on September 5. Mtshali’s vehicle was later found abandoned in a ditch at Ingogo. IOL