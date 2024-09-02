Police seek information on the death of a 34-year-old in a tavern

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Dennilton, under the Sekhukhune District, are investigating the death of a 34-year-old man who was found dead at a local tavern in Mabotse village on Saturday, August 31, around 3am. In the police statement, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that the officers responded to a report of a man who was found dead at the tavern.

Upon arrival, they were directed to the toilet where the body was found. Emergency Medical Services personnel were called to the scene and confirmed the man’s death. Initial investigations suggested that the victim was assaulted outside the toilet by unknown attackers, who then placed him inside with severe injuries to the forehead. The motive behind the attack remains unclear and the police are continuing their investigation.

The SAPS have not yet released the victim’s identity but have assured the public that a manhunt for the suspects is under way. “A manhunt for the suspects has been intensified and anyone with information can assist with the investigations,” Ledwaba said. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Sergeant Nomsa Skhosana at 067 406 2986, the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111, their nearest police station, or use the MySAPSApp.