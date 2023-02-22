Police seek public assistance after six-month-old baby snatched in Cape Town

Cape Town - Police in Cape Town are searching for a six-month-old baby who was allegedly kidnapped. Police management in the Western Cape has appealed for public assistance in tracing the woman who is believed to have snatched the baby.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nowonga Sukwana said the infant went missing on Monday, December 5, 2022. Sukwana said the alleged snatcher offered to buy them food. Suspect alleged to have taken the child. Photo: SAPS “According to reports, the nanny left the baby with a woman she had just met when she offered to buy both children food.

“The woman left with the children, leaving the nanny behind. She left her handbag with the nanny, claiming she would be back. She never came back. “The seven-year-old daughter was found near the nanny’s house but the baby was missing,” Sukwana said. Police’s attempts to find the missing child since December have been unsuccessful.

Baby Kai-isha from Bishop Lavis is missing. File Picture Police have released an identikit of the suspect. Police are appealing to anyone with information that could assist with the safe return of the baby and the arrest of the woman to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Asanda Hlana at 082 301 8910, Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or their nearest police station. This is the second kidnapping case in Cape Town involving a baby.

On April 30 last year, Kai-isha Meniers, two months old at the time, was kidnapped by an unknown woman who had approached her mother, Francis Meniers, 41, and asked to see the baby. Bishop Lavis police released an identikit of the woman accused of snatching baby Kai-Isha Meniers from the Shoprite centre in Bishop Lavis on April 30, 2022. Photo: SAPS Meniers reported that the woman claimed to be pregnant in order to earn her trust. Meniers then left the woman with her child and two of her siblings, aged two and 10, and went inside a retail store in Bishop Lavis.