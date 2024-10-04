Police seek public help to locate mother or family of baby found abandoned near taxi rank

Members of the community made a worrying discovery when they came across a two-month-old newborn girl abandoned near Ficksburg’s long-distance taxi rank in the Free State. South African Police Spokesperson (SAPS) spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the Ficksburg Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit needs the community’s help in finding the mother or family of the infant.

“It is alleged that on Tuesday, October 1, at about 2.30pm, community members were walking on foot towards the Ficksburg Port of Entry when they heard a baby crying near the taxi rank,” Mophiring said. The people approached and discovered a baby girl alone on the ground, holding a tin of baby powder milk and a bottle of milk and dressed only in a dress. The police and ambulance were called to the location. The infant has been admitted to the hospital for further medical care. A case of attempted murder is under investigation.