Police seek suspects who murdered welder outside Lethabo Power Station

Cape Town – Police in the Free State have urged anyone with information regarding a shooting incident at the Lethabo Power Station to come forward. According to the provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Josephine Rani, the murder took place on Sunday before 6pm.

The matter is being investigated by the Free State Organised Crime Unit. “A man was shot dead at the Lethabo Power Station parking lot in Viljoensdrif. On Sunday, May 7, 2023, at about 5.45pm, the police received a complaint of a shooting incident at Lethabo Power Station. “On arrival at the scene, the police found a man, identified as Mr Siyabulela Nkwelo, 48, lying on the ground facing down and the emergency services declared him dead at the scene. He was a welder for a sub-contractor at the power station,” Rani said.

He said information received alleges Nkwelo had just knocked off from work and was walking to his vehicle when his co-workers heard several gunshots being fired. Five suspects are being sought. “Immediately after the shooting incident, his co-workers noticed an African male getting into a white polo with Mpumalanga registration number plates and driving off with four unknown male occupants,” Rani said.