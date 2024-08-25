Police seize high-powered vehicles loaded with over R1 million illicit cigarettes

Police in Limpopo have arrested three suspects after illicit cigarettes worth over R1 million were seized on Friday. The suspects were nabbed by the provincial Flying Squad after it intercepted the convoy of five high-powered vehicles.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said a chase unfolded along the R519 Bergenek Road towards Zebediela when a black Jeep from Polokwane, fully loaded with illicit cigarettes, failed to stop. “The Jeep collided with a truck, overturned, and the driver, a foreign national, tragically passed away at the scene. The truck driver and passenger sustained injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The vehicle involved in an accident. Picture: SAPS “Two additional suspects, a South African and a foreign national, were arrested in a Toyota Rav 4, while a third foreign national suspect was arrested in a white Ford Ranger, both vehicles containing illicit cigarettes. The other two vehicles, a white Mercedes-Benz and charcoal Ford Ranger were recovered at Bergenek village in the Westenburg policing area, still loaded with illicit cigarettes. An unknown number of suspects had fled the scene,” Mashaba said.