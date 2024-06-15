Police seize over R3 million illicit cigarettes in Upington

Provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Omphile Masegela, said members of the Upington border police and K9 unit reacted to information about the alleged sale of illicit cigarettes at one of the shops

Northern Cape police seized illicit cigarettes worth over R3 million in Upington on Friday.

“They operationalised the information, and the shop was visited for inspection. During inspection, they found cigarettes that were hidden in a storeroom at the back of the premises,” said Masegela.

Masegela added that the owner failed to provide invoices for the cigarettes, including invoices, for 153 master case cigarettes.

“The cigarettes were seized and an inquiry has been registered for further investigation,” he added.