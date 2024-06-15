Police seize over R3 million illicit cigarettes in Upington

Northern Cape police seized illicit cigarettes worth over R3 million in Upington on Friday.
Provincial police spokesperson, Sergeant Omphile Masegela, said members of the Upington border police and K9 unit reacted to information about the alleged sale of illicit cigarettes at one of the shops
“They operationalised the information, and the shop was visited for inspection. During inspection, they found cigarettes that were hidden in a storeroom at the back of the premises,” said Masegela.
Masegela added that the owner failed to provide invoices for the cigarettes, including invoices, for 153 master case cigarettes.
“The cigarettes were seized and an inquiry has been registered for further investigation,” he added.
Last month, Limpopo police seized illicit cigarettes worth R300,000 after a high-speed chase along the R521.
The vigilance of police has been lauded by provincial management.
Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said officers spotted a suspicious vehicle on May 4, at approximately 10am.
“Police were performing crime prevention duties when they spotted a suspicious white NP200 with a Gauteng registration driving at a high speed along R521 towards Pointdrift,” Mashaba said.
“The members gave chase until they managed to stop the vehicle. One occupant managed to jump from the vehicle and evaded arrest. The vehicle was searched, and 20 master boxes of Remington Gold illicit cigarettes were found loaded into the vehicle, and they were confiscated as well as the vehicle.”
Police officers continued with the operation in the central business district (CBD) and seized a bag full of various types of illicit creams after an unknown suspect abandoned it.
IOL News