Police seize over R4 million worth of cocaine from individual after minor accident

Police seized an estimated R4,583,370 worth of suspected cocaine on the N4 road in Mbombela on Thursday. Authorities apprehended a 23-year-old man in possession of the illegal substance after a minor accident on the road.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said based on reports, a white KIA bakkie pulling a trailer was travelling on the road when the trailer detached from the truck, causing a minor collision. Police officers from Mbombela SAPS then responded to the accident. “Upon arrival, members smelt a rat and discovered that the courier vehicle has spilled about eight crates of some white powdery substances. As members were suspicious, they immediately called their counterparts from the K9 Unit of the Police, as well as members from Directorate for Priority Crime Investigative (DPCI) Unit to come on board,” Mdhluli said.

During this time, the perceptive members recognised that the chemical, which weighed around 11 kilogrammes, should be under police scrutiny. The police said they are confident that the powder is cocaine. “As a result, an inquiry was opened, meanwhile, the driver was taken in for further questioning. The confiscated substances will undergo some tests as part of the probe. “Without speculating, police are adamant that the consignment could have been on its way to places in the Gauteng province, however, that part will be left to the investigators who will surely share more light as the probe continues.”