Rustenburg – The police arrested a 52-year-old man and seized abalone with an estimates street value of R4 million in Bloemfontein. According to Free State police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane, Mangaung Metro Crime Combating Unit members operationalised intelligence on a clandestine laboratory where abalone was illegally processed at a house in Boersma Street, Universitas, on Saturday.

“The team arrived at the identified target house at about 8pm and tactically gained access to the house,” he said. Covane said drying pans packed with abalone, packages of salt, sodium hydrosulphite, fans, heaters and gas bottles were found in different rooms of the house and seized. “The weight of the seized wet abalone was about 1 900kg with an estimated market value of R3.5 million. The dry abalone was also weighed at about 230 kilograms with an estimated market value of R1.4 million.

“The total value of the confiscated abalone is estimated at R4 941 494. Two males were found at the house, with one using the hidden escape exit to evade the police. A 52-year-old foreign national was arrested by the team.” He said a case of unlawful possession of abalone was opened at Parkweg police station. The 52-year-old man was expected to appear in Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. In the Eastern Cape, police said a 29-year-old man was arrested for dealing in drugs.

Captain Namhla Mdleleni said Organised Crime and Queenstown Public Order Policing members received information about a man who was delivering drugs at a house at Pambo Street, Mlungisi. "The house was searched and drugs to the value of R15 000 were confiscated. The suspect was arrested and will appear before Queenstown Magistrate's Court on Monday, January 23," Mdleleni said.