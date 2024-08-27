Police seize R55 million worth of counterfeit goods in Cape Town

Police in the Western Cape said it was determined to curb the illicit trade in counterfeit goods after its major bust of R55 million worth of contraband at the weekend. The illicit trade of counterfeit goods and contraband has a detrimental effect on the economy of the country.

The provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the clampdown on illegal trade took place in Bellville, Cape Town on Sunday, August 25. “Members attached to the Western Cape SAPS Provincial Counterfeit and Illicit Goods Team, Public Order Police (POP), Mobile Operations Unit under the guidance of counterparts from the National Head Office in collaboration with brand holders and their counterparts and other partners conducted an integrated operation in the Bellville central business district (CBD) which is regarded as one of the biggest counterfeit and illicit goods distributors in the Western Cape,” Pojie said. Teams pounced on premises in Bellville, Cape Town. Photo: SAPS He said the members executed a search and seizure warrant in the CBD.

“In the process of executing the warrant, members confiscated various brands of counterfeit goods with an estimated street value of about R55 million, consisting of popular high-end brands. All confiscated goods were transported to the Counterfeit Depot for safekeeping and disposal,” Pojie said. Police will be holding the items at a depot. Photo: SAPS The Western Cape police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile commended the members and all role players involved for their diligence and commitment to protect the country’s economy and the inhabitants of this province. “Although no arrest was effected in this regard, we believe that significant inroads have been made in our fight to eradicate this global threat,” Patekile said.